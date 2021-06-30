Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Version

AR Shakir
Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Version

Online Education Dashboard UI - Dark Version

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for online education app. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

