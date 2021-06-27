Fitness Centers Around You - App UI Concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone👋
Hope all are doing well!!
Now it's easy to find your predefined, preferred, favored, desired or whatever kind of fitness centers around you, of course with the help of this app.
On serious side, i was experimenting with colors in this one, and finally decided to go with these Electric Purplish Blue and Reddish Pink colors, not sure about my color pick in this one😅
Share your thoughts, would love to have your precious feedback!!✌
Press "L" to show some support
for freelancing inquiries hit me with a mail on 👉 mayurrajv007@gmail.com