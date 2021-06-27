Faith Agugoesi

Tech Company Website.

Faith Agugoesi
Faith Agugoesi
  • Save
Tech Company Website. ui design landingpagedesign product design design ux
Download color palette

worked a tech company's website ui and it was cool, because was tasked with creating something unconventional.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Faith Agugoesi
Faith Agugoesi

More by Faith Agugoesi

View profile
    • Like