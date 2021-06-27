Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
It's our time to save the planet. Take your time.

It's our time to save the planet. Take your time.
This is a variant of the application that will allow you to maintain cleanliness with the help of a caring population. The application uses a system of points that can be exchanged for various benefits, for example, upon reaching 20 points, it will be possible to exchange them for 1 free ride on public transport. and by attracting large companies, you can expand the number of bonuses. Of course this is just an application draft, but it would be great to bring this idea to life, especially in big cities where utilities do not cope. Lets help our planet together! Thank you for your attention)

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
