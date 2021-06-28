Health Tracker Mobile App Dark Mode

Hello everyone 👋

Now i'm sharing to you the Dark Mode version of Health Tracker Mobile App UI Design.

On this app, you can track your physical activity, heart rate, water consumption and calorie. I tried to keep it simple and clean ✨.

What do you think about this?

Press "L" if you love it. ❤️

For inquiries👇🏽

☑️ Shoot an email to : mhdarifiqbal0@gmail.com

☑️ Hit "Hire Me Button on my profile