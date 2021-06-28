Arif Iqbal

Health Tracker Mobile App Dark Mode

Health Tracker Mobile App Dark Mode product design health tracker dark mode mobile app user interface app design mobile ui ux ios clean
Hello everyone 👋

Now i'm sharing to you the Dark Mode version of Health Tracker Mobile App UI Design.
On this app, you can track your physical activity, heart rate, water consumption and calorie. I tried to keep it simple and clean ✨.
What do you think about this?

Press "L" if you love it. ❤️

For inquiries👇🏽
☑️ Shoot an email to : mhdarifiqbal0@gmail.com
☑️ Hit "Hire Me Button on my profile

