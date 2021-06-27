Hafidz Noor Fauzi

Donation Page - Zakatin.com

Hafidz Noor Fauzi
Hafidz Noor Fauzi
  • Save
Donation Page - Zakatin.com zakat corona donation design responsive website ux ui mobile landing page detail platform crowdfunding order list transaction progress bar clean white red
Download color palette

Hi! Here is my last project for Zakatin.com which running business on crowdfunding platform. Checkout now!

Don't forget to like ❤️

Hafidz Noor Fauzi
Hafidz Noor Fauzi

More by Hafidz Noor Fauzi

View profile
    • Like