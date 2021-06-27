Sergej

The Artist 🎨

Sergej
Sergej
  • Save
The Artist 🎨 form forms playful colorful color grain procreate sketching graphic design design digital illustration flat illustration illustration drawing draw sketch artist art
Download color palette

This shot is inspired by the process of sketching. The sketch is fundamental to every art piece. So, get to sketching!

Sergej
Sergej

More by Sergej

View profile
    • Like