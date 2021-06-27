unique dashboard and web app UI design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone 👋
Here is my latest project. Stokes Dashboard UI Design. I tried to make an app that is modern, minimal, clean and easy to use without any distractions.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome....
I'm specialized in mobile app UI and website designs with professional experience. I can make a unique and creative mobile app UI and website UI for your requirements.
Why Choose me:
Specialized in UI UX ( Visual Design, Color Theory)
Updated with the latest design trend
User-friendly design
On-time delivery
100% customer satisfaction
Deal Process
Once the order start, I will deliver a first draft for your revision. And according to your feedback the modifications will be made.
I am available for crafting new projects- mdnazmulhuda183@gmail.com