ShaStyle

CV / Resume Template

ShaStyle
ShaStyle
  • Save
CV / Resume Template typography illustration ui ux branding
Download color palette

Hey there,

Senior Software Engineer Single page CV

I just created a new professional single page CV template. In same way I can create many different types of professional CV that suits to your designation. The above CV is created using Adobe illustrator and Figma.

Available format - Ai, PDF, and PSD

Contact me if you need this or different one, sshathu@ymail.com

Be Safe

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
ShaStyle
ShaStyle

More by ShaStyle

View profile
    • Like