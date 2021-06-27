lijinpm

Knowledge is freedom and ignorance is slavery.

lijinpm
lijinpm
  • Save
Knowledge is freedom and ignorance is slavery. creative illustration hiwow instagram design illustratio
Download color palette

Knowledge is freedom and ignorance is slavery.
When the mind goes above and beyond the hindrances it has created for itself with courage, curiosity. Its knowledge. I cannot cage your knowledge but I can make you fly and share a new world of freedom.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
lijinpm
lijinpm

More by lijinpm

View profile
    • Like