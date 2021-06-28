I read Kristina Halvorson’s book, Content Strategy for the Web, a little over a year after it was released. It immediately changed my approach to designing for humans. Prior to reading this book, I had little evidence to push stakeholders into doing the work, content-first, to provide for experiences that are useful and relevant to their users. Thereafter, I found myself performing content audits, analyzing existing content, and working with subject matter experts and stakeholders to ensure new content is delivered in plain language so that anyone can understand the service, system, or interface. Content strategy isn’t a one-and-done thing; it requires testing, iteration, and curation to maintain all of the elements of content. Without content, there would be no experience.

Kristina is widely recognized as one of the most important voices in content strategy. Content Strategy for the Web is credited with sparking the ascent of content strategy and its recognition as a critical field of practice. She appears regularly as a featured speaker at conferences all over the world.

Kristina is also the executive producer of Confab and Button, two events focused on helping content strategists, designers, and writers create and care for exceptional content all along the customer journey.

As the host of The Content Strategy Podcast, Kristina interviews both new and established leaders in content strategy and adjacent fields.

