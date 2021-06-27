Jyoti

#Daily UI 083 - Button

Jyoti
Jyoti
  • Save
#Daily UI 083 - Button setting cancel button icon search color combination correct delete pressed clean design daily ui 83 arrow upload download message click on box shadow innershadow dropshadow button
Download color palette

This is multiple design of button.
please like it and share feedback,

Jyoti
Jyoti

More by Jyoti

View profile
    • Like