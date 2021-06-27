Here’s the second shot of the onboarding kit. 🧡

Also, we’d love to share it with you since it’s part of our Onboarding UI Kit.

Stay tuned for more news on this kit.

💥 Download other kits on Gumroad:

https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

🔥 Our Figma community:

https://Piqo.design/figma

Follow Piqo Design:

Gumroad | IG | BE | TW