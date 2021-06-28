AR Shakir
Shopified

Shopify Product Landing Page UI

AR Shakir
Shopified
AR Shakir for Shopified
Hire Us
  • Save
Shopify Product Landing Page UI store ui product web page web online store web design shopify website shopify store homepage website product page shopify shopify homepage homepage ui landing page landing product page ui woocommerce minmal
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Homepage UI for Soft Drinks Company. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com
---

Design Idea Inspiration from: janmendzigall

Shopify Product Landing Page 1.jpg
500 KB
Download
Shopified
Shopified
We design and develop shopify stores. Period.
Hire Us

More by Shopified

View profile
    • Like