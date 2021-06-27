N O T E P A D omg

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
That's the 8th app already can I stop lol
Jokes aside, I wanted to make this app as simple as possible, because, well, this is the standard notepad
Also explaining what is that icon in the left corner of each app (pretty obvious though)