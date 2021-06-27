Vladimir Pechonkin

Moscow construction portal logo - simple, minimalistic construction building logotype
The simple, minimalist sign has various associations with construction and building materials. It's bright, stylish, and scales well to the favicon size per site tab. Harmoniously aligned lines are pleasing to the eye and evoke positive feelings. There is also an association with Moscow in the sign - the letter M is made in the form of elements on the Kremlin wall.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
