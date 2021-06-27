Moscow construction portal logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The simple, minimalist sign has various associations with construction and building materials. It's bright, stylish, and scales well to the favicon size per site tab. Harmoniously aligned lines are pleasing to the eye and evoke positive feelings. There is also an association with Moscow in the sign - the letter M is made in the form of elements on the Kremlin wall.