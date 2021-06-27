Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Onboarding page

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Onboarding page mobile ui ux
Download color palette

A simple onboarding page design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like