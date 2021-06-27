Asfandyar

Web App Design

Asfandyar
Asfandyar
  • Save
Web App Design ui logo illustration branding app ux design ux ui designer ux ui ux design
Download color palette

The client Goal is to improve the Website User Interface because their application interface is quite old and not solving the User Problem efficiently.
The user does not find it easy to communicate with the interface.
I take up the Challenge and Start taking the interview and conducting user research and create wireframe on basis of that and then UI and its prototype
It go Successful and the Client Love's it!
Figma Link :
https://www.figma.com/file/L29gkaOvA03Yg674hQD6yU/DATAXOOM?node-id=41%3A2

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Asfandyar
Asfandyar

More by Asfandyar

View profile
    • Like