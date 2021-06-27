Web App Design

The client Goal is to improve the Website User Interface because their application interface is quite old and not solving the User Problem efficiently.

The user does not find it easy to communicate with the interface.

I take up the Challenge and Start taking the interview and conducting user research and create wireframe on basis of that and then UI and its prototype

It go Successful and the Client Love's it!

Figma Link :

https://www.figma.com/file/L29gkaOvA03Yg674hQD6yU/DATAXOOM?node-id=41%3A2