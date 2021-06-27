Vect+

Layer fox ( Abstract mark )

Vect+
Vect+
Hire Me
  • Save
Layer fox ( Abstract mark ) concept unique modern minimal logo letter logo gradient colorful logos logo designer simple layer fox vector design illustration creative abstract logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Happy to share my recent unused project! Thank you so much.

Vect+
Vect+
Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Vect+

View profile
    • Like