Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Agriworld Application

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Agriworld Application prototyping mobile ui ux design app
Download color palette

Working on an Application called Agriworld. This application is aimed at helping Farmers get detailed data about their farms and best agricultural tips/ techniques for successful farming.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like