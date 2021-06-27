Expenses Manager App UI design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone👋
Hope all are doing well!!
This is an old project i was working on few weeks ago, It's an Expense Manager App to track your expenses of your day-to-day life.
Share your thoughts, would love to have your precious feedback!!✌
for freelancing inquiries hit me with a mail on 👉 mayurrajv007@gmail.com