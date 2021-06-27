Anna Krol

Breakfast with a friend app concept

Anna Krol
Anna Krol
  • Save
Breakfast with a friend app concept app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi there!
A very quick concept for a social app, where you'd be able to meet cool new people for a breakfast. I had fun creating it.
Please leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Anna Krol
Anna Krol

More by Anna Krol

View profile
    • Like