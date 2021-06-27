As this logo is for SECRET SERVICE TYPE LOGO

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As this logo is for
SECRET SERVICE
That’s why I make 2 eyes in this Design, The eyes REPRESENT This service will always ACTIVE.
And about the TWO WINGS This represent DRONE Angle View, Now Why DRONE angle?
As the drone fly over head in the sky And Follow Subject that’s why My design represnt that this SECRET SERVICE will always keep tracking The TARGET!