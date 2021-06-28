artforgame

Splash screen for the slot machine "Angels & Demons"

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Splash screen for the slot machine "Angels & Demons" slot art design gambling design gambling art slot game art game illustration slot illustration demons angels slot art graphic design slot machine illustration slot design game design game art
Download color palette

In this slot, two opposites meet - the sinful power of demons opposes the benefactors of angels.

This fight lasts forever and never seems to end.

Bright colors of fire and calm cold shades of heavenly elements emphasize the contrast of each other.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/

#slotlogo #logo #logodesign #screen #bootscreen #slotgame #angelsdemons #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like