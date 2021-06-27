Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #5 - APP ICON

Daily UI #5 - APP ICON logo graphic design branding app ui design
Siguiendo con los challenges pensé un "rediseño" rápido de una app que uso mucho, un tanto controversial y para el debate, pero aquí lo dejo #DailyUI #challengeDailyUI #005 #brand #UI #spotify #graphicDesign

