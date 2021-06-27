Vyacheslav

BEFORE Project (pages)

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav
  • Save
BEFORE Project (pages) comic anime manga branding graphic design 3d
Download color palette

"BEFORE" is my personal project.
It is a digital comic book (PDF) about a dead post-humanity world, populated by soulless machines, who drag out a miserable existence.
-
You can get free demo and full version here:

Project web page: https://before.host/eng

ARTSTATION: https://www.artstation.com/gorislav/store
GUMROAD: https://gumroad.com/before
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/beforeproject/
NFT: https://foundation.app/ramulloki

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav

More by Vyacheslav

View profile
    • Like