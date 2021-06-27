Siwen

Weather App UI design_Light

I designed a weather app which can help user check the weather forecast minute-by-minute.

Get today’s weather forecast, weather radar maps, and detailed reports.

This is the light color version.

hope you like it :D

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
