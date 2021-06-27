Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Plant Application

Plant Application mobile ui ux design app
An app that tells you everything about a particular plant and even how the plant is grown just by capturing the picture of the plant.

Contact me via email @ Collinsnnamuka4@gmail.com.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
