Ugochi ®

Self Portrait

Ugochi ®
Ugochi ®
  • Save
Self Portrait self portrait
Download color palette

Look what I'M capable of, as it turns out!

Another self portrait. I'm trying to do what Loish does. I'm learning. I'm trying to cultivate some technique.

I like the way the skin turned out. That mixer brush is bangin'.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Ugochi ®
Ugochi ®

More by Ugochi ®

View profile
    • Like