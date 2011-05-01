Diana Cabezas

Illustration based on Rene Magritte

Diana Cabezas
Diana Cabezas
  • Save
Illustration based on Rene Magritte illustration magritte grey black monocrome text typography
Download color palette

It's an ironic image for spanish speakers.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Diana Cabezas
Diana Cabezas

More by Diana Cabezas

View profile
    • Like