Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

Ava Kids Plush

Jeffrey Abbey Mensah
Jeffrey Abbey Mensah
  • Save
Ava Kids Plush vector illustration icon illustrator design logo logodesign branding
Download color palette

Logo made for Ava Kids Plush. An online kids store.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Jeffrey Abbey Mensah
Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

More by Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

View profile
    • Like