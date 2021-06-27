Mozzarella Italian Cheese Factory Interior Design

Mozzarella Factory is a new concept that “Fattoria Del Sole” factory who mastered the art of producing Fresh Italian Cheese is opening their first outlet where you can buy Fresh Italian cheese or dine in and enjoy their latest recipes based all on Fresh Italian Cheese. Sk-Touch Interior created an Industrial Modern concept with a lot of displays where the factory can present all the Fresh Products blending Italian tradition with a modern style.

