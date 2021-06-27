BEFORE Project (cover)

"BEFORE" is my personal project.

It is a digital comic book (PDF) about a dead post-humanity world, populated by soulless machines, who drag out a miserable existence.

-

You can get free demo and full version here:

Project web page: https://before.host/eng

ARTSTATION: https://www.artstation.com/gorislav/store

GUMROAD: https://gumroad.com/before

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/beforeproject/

NFT: https://foundation.app/ramulloki