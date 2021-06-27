Mail client/Open email

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Continue to post my next shots. Besides standard mail client's functions like sort emails to folders, schedule meeting in calendar, users can easily find photos, videos or documents just click on certain icon in header.
When users open email they can see all chat history, find links and attachment from this sender very fast.
Thanks for you comments and likes!