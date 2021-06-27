Md. Shah Nawroz Mollik

Clean Black and White Business Card

Download Link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/clean-corporate-business-card

This is a Corporate Business Cards. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK psd files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:
- CMYK Color Mode
- Readme file with font link
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution
- Easy Customizable and Editable
- 3.75×2.25 inch Dimension (with 0.25 inch bleed)
- Print Ready Format
- Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC

The ZIP Archive Contains:
- PSD Files
- Readme file with font link

