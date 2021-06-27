Tara Nisha

Personal Branding

Tara Nisha
Tara Nisha
  • Save
Personal Branding minimal logo design personal branding logo graphic design branding and identity branding
Download color palette

2020 provided the time for me to reflect on myself which resulted in a rebranding. Main objective of this rebranding is to encapsulate both myself as a person and a designer.

→ Learn more about this project and check out other project on Behance and Instagram

Feedback are welcomed.

→ LIKE and COMMENT if you like this project.

Tara Nisha
Tara Nisha

More by Tara Nisha

View profile
    • Like