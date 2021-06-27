Tamuna's Fruit Fusion Cake Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there,
This is my very first web design project here on Dribbble and it is a landing page design I made for our small business named Tamuna's Fruit Fusion Cakes.
Hope you guys like it, I'd be happy to hear some feedback.
Press "L" to share some love! Thank youu!
Contact me: rptoyhacao@gmail.com
