Ron Paolo Toyhacao

Tamuna's Fruit Fusion Cake Landing Page

Ron Paolo Toyhacao
Ron Paolo Toyhacao
  • Save
Tamuna's Fruit Fusion Cake Landing Page landing page ui design branding ui ux sweets dessert cake web design
Download color palette

Hello there,

This is my very first web design project here on Dribbble and it is a landing page design I made for our small business named Tamuna's Fruit Fusion Cakes.

Hope you guys like it, I'd be happy to hear some feedback.

Press "L" to share some love! Thank youu!

Contact me: rptoyhacao@gmail.com

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Ron Paolo Toyhacao
Ron Paolo Toyhacao
Like