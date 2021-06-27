Coretan Letter

Bangkok Riverside Typeface

Bangkok Riverside is a thick lettered and cursive handwritten font, crafted to give your headlines and logotype projects a stylish touch. This font reads as strong, confident, and dynamic and can add tons of nostalgic character to your designs.

This font is made in a modern style with a very beautiful beginning and ending, elegantly, very casual and suitable for your various design needs Perfect for logo, branding, tittle, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special event, magazine, web design, etc.
commercial usage :
https://fontbundles.net/insanurbahagia/1442290-bangkok-riverside

