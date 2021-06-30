Animation of the Expanded slot symbols

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animated wild symbols show different facets of life.
⠀
On one symbol, a rescuer in full uniform is ready to extinguish the fire. He holds an ax in his hand, and he runs swiftly towards danger. The second symbol depicts a modern skyscraper.
⠀
Everything seems to be completely calm here: sunlight is reflected in the windows, life is in full swing here. But as soon as the fire breaks out, this measured course of life can be interrupted.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/fire-department-2/
⠀
#motiongraphics #motiondesign #animation #symbolsanimation #animatedsymbols #slotanimation #savannah #firemenslot #firementhemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines