Animation of the Expanded slot symbols

Animated wild symbols show different facets of life.

On one symbol, a rescuer in full uniform is ready to extinguish the fire. He holds an ax in his hand, and he runs swiftly towards danger. The second symbol depicts a modern skyscraper.

Everything seems to be completely calm here: sunlight is reflected in the windows, life is in full swing here. But as soon as the fire breaks out, this measured course of life can be interrupted.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/fire-department-2/

#motiongraphics #motiondesign #animation #symbolsanimation #animatedsymbols #slotanimation #savannah #firemenslot #firementhemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

