Hi, everyone!

Glad you are interested in my first Event App Concept - Eventoring. This app provides you an easy and fast way of Monitoring events, hence it is called Eventoring.

On the first screen user sees random events, which can be adjusted with a help of search or filter fucntions. There are also different options as settings, profile editing and inbox checking.

The second screen gives the full information about desirable event.

And on the third screen user finds out more about the organiser and has an opportunity to follow this organiser, in order not to miss the next event.

