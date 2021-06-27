Hi guys!

We got used that a bank is just a bank, but practice that a bank it is also a huge digital system of daily services is already exists.

Globe is a company (not real one, just an idea) which provides users opportunities to use different services in their daily life like banking service, food delivery, booking movie and plane tickets, get taxi, send money and so on.

I imagined that Globe has its own mail client GLOBEMAIL with all services integrated. Users can easily get a fast acces to these services and get to know about it better.

BTW Globe's virtual assistant Nembus would be glad to talk to users and help them with problems they can face with.

Do you like the idea?