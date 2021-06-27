Miguel Chávez

The process or fact of being received as adequate

Miguel Chávez
Miguel Chávez
  • Save
The process or fact of being received as adequate branding graphic design clean simple design flat character flatcharacter flatdesign illustration pride
Download color palette

The process or fact of being received as
adequate, valid, or suitable

Follow me Behance

Miguel Chávez
Miguel Chávez

More by Miguel Chávez

View profile
    • Like