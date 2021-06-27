METAL - YOGA

Alright guys! I think I finally got it, the metalhead x yoga thing is still on, I changed the focus a bit, check this out! she doesn't look like a pirate at all, but why? easy! girls are much more versatile when we talk about heavy metal and fashion, just look at her, she is super different from all the usual figures that I usually draw, she looks dark, gothic and metallic !!! So, here are some creative highlights about her: 1. Her hairstyle has 2 colors (she has never done it before) and it helps to express the spirit of heavy metal in her. 2. Clothes destroyed by savagely torn (well, that goes without saying) I had the green light to choose whatever clothes came to mind, I'm not sure, but I think women wear destroyed clothes in that culture at least more than men . And 3. The makeup! (Aha! You didn't see it, did you?) I drew an outline over the eye and over his lips, I wasn't sure at first because I thought I was getting too far from my illustration system, but hey! It worked and I like it, now I'm not sure if I'll explore these innovations further in future pieces, let's see how this all evolves. Now tell me, is her eye too big? damn! Her eye is too big, right? 👁🤘🏿