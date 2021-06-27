The Beauty Jasmine Typeface

The Beauty Jasmine is a dazzling script font. This font is neatly crafted and highly detailed. Whatever the topic, this font will be a wonderful asset to your font library, as it has the potential to enhance any creation.

This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!

Commercial usage

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/the-beauty-jasmine/ref/389310/