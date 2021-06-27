Coretan Letter

The Beauty Jasmine Typeface

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter
  • Save
The Beauty Jasmine Typeface logo ui design typeface script logotype illustration handwritten branding typography
Download color palette

The Beauty Jasmine is a dazzling script font. This font is neatly crafted and highly detailed. Whatever the topic, this font will be a wonderful asset to your font library, as it has the potential to enhance any creation.
This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!
Commercial usage
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/the-beauty-jasmine/ref/389310/

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter

More by Coretan Letter

View profile
    • Like