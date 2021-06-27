Yash

Dashboard For Restaurant Admin

Yash
Yash
  • Save
Dashboard For Restaurant Admin restaurants food shots cleanui ui website dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting you a dashboard UI for Admin of Restaurants I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors to make it look cleaner and interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble .

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Yash
Yash

More by Yash

View profile
    • Like