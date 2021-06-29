Slotopaint

Firemen slot - game background

Firemen slot - game background firemen symbols firemen art firemen themed firemen slot game development game dev gamedev slot game art slot game design background design background art background slot background graphic design slot design illustration digital art game art game design
A city street is depicted on the game background. At first glance, this street is unremarkable.

Residential buildings on both sides of the roadway, lights, trees along the road. And yet there is something special about this street - this is the building against which the road abuts.

It is not accidental that it occupies the central part of the image. At the gate for the exit of fire engines, you can understand that this is a fire department.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/fire-department-2/

