Coretan Letter

Bellagista Typeface

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter
  • Save
Bellagista Typeface ui logo design typeface script logotype illustration handwritten branding typography
Download color palette

Bellagista is a lovely, thick lettered, paint brushed script font. It has beautiful and well balanced characters and as a result, it matches a wide pool of designs. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Commercial usage :
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/bellagista-2/ref/389310/

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter

More by Coretan Letter

View profile
    • Like