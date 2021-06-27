Manasi Jagtap

Health Tracking App

Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap
  • Save
Health Tracking App mobile app health app simple clean tracking health ux ui uidesign app design design app
Download color palette

Hey Everyone!

Here's a snippet of a health Tracking app which can help you track your health and progress with walk, sleep cycle and other features.

_

Let me know what you think!
If you like, hit the like button.
Happy to read your comment.

_

Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap

More by Manasi Jagtap

View profile
    • Like