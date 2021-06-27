MANISHA GUPTA

*ding* You have a new message!

MANISHA GUPTA
MANISHA GUPTA
  • Save
*ding* You have a new message! day13 design ui dailyui branding logo
Download color palette

Designed a Direct Messaging app UI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
MANISHA GUPTA
MANISHA GUPTA

More by MANISHA GUPTA

View profile
    • Like