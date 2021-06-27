Olga Furmanchuk

Fintech Dashboard UI 💰 dark theme

Olga Furmanchuk
Olga Furmanchuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Fintech Dashboard UI 💰 dark theme dashboard bank app management tool bank card clean design ui elements 2021 design ux glassmorphism 3d financial chart wallet admin web app fintech app payment banking finance
Download color palette

Hi there!✌️
Sharing with you the finance dashboard user inteface in the dark mode. Hope you enjoy it!
I'll be grateful for your ❤️ and feedback.
Follow my profile for more! Thanks a lot!😇

Olga Furmanchuk
Olga Furmanchuk
UI / UX designer🌺Detail-oriented & cutting-edge design
Hire Me

More by Olga Furmanchuk

View profile
    • Like